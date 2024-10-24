Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 21,953 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 74,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,486. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.