Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,048 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $27,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.98. 1,031,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

