Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.07. 141,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.99 and its 200 day moving average is $343.59. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

