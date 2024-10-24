Bogart Wealth LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,198,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

