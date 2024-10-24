Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $18.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,179. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.27.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

