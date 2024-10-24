Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 5,397 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 561,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 96,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,652. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

