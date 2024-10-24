Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $59.22 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.