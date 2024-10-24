Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $26.49 Million Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH owned 0.18% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,092 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

