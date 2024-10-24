Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.03 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 32.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 38,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 65.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 51.1% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $167.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

