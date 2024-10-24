Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,260 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

