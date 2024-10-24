Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $102.86 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

