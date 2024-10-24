Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 213,845 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $173.10 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $479.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

