Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,694,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.31. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

