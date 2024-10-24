Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,035,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VV stock opened at $265.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average of $249.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

