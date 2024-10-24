British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.49 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 426.40 ($5.54). British Land shares last traded at GBX 421.40 ($5.47), with a volume of 4,141,313 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($5.91).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £9,243.20 ($12,001.04). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,226 shares of company stock valued at $969,471. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

