Brokers Set Expectations for OceanaGold Q3 Earnings

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.41. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.