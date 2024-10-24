Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$4.50 EPS.
Brunswick Trading Up 3.9 %
BC stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,431. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.