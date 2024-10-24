Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$4.50 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Up 3.9 %

BC stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,431. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.