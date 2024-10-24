Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 7689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.40 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($2.00). The business had revenue of C$129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.69 million. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.2408551 earnings per share for the current year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

