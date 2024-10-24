CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance

CANADA GOOSE-TS ( TSE:GOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.82) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.15 million.

