Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on December 30th

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6108 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 21.4% annually over the last three years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

