Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$155.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$164.33. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.16 and a 1 year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In related news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Insiders purchased 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$171.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

