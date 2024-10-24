Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:CP opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
