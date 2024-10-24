Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE:CP opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

