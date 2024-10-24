Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.40. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 9,523 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CCEC
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Up 0.2 %
Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Clean Energy Carriers
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Nuclear Shift: 3 Best Uranium ETFs to Invest in for 2024
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.