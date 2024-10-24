Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $9.50 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.60 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.
In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
