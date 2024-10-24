CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) is one of 280 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CARGO Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CARGO Therapeutics N/A -$98.15 million -0.41 CARGO Therapeutics Competitors $567.37 million -$32.27 million -22.05

CARGO Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CARGO Therapeutics. CARGO Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARGO Therapeutics N/A -50.68% -38.69% CARGO Therapeutics Competitors -5,175.29% -173.59% -43.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CARGO Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 CARGO Therapeutics Competitors 1583 4718 12225 237 2.59

CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 67.17%. Given CARGO Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CARGO Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CARGO Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.