Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 553,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

