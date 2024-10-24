Cascades Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.08.

TSE CAS opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

In other Cascades news, Director Hugues Simon purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

