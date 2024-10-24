Casper Market Cap Reaches $100.11 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $100.11 million and $17.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,007,621,140 coins and its circulating supply is 12,399,579,160 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,005,687,698 with 12,397,736,097 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0091747 USD and is down -15.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $33,674,423.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

