Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.420-4.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of CLS traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,438,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. Celestica has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $68.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

