Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.41 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Celestica stock traded up $8.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. Celestica has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

