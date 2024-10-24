Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $70.00 at TD Cowen

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of CLS traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,556. Celestica has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 26.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

