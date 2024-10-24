CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,884,000.

VTV opened at $175.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

