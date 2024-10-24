CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.31 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $190.05. The company has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.65.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

