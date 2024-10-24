CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $144.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

