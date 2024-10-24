CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

HON opened at $220.34 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day moving average of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

