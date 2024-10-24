CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 26,946 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $41,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,546,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

