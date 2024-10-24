Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,135,000 after buying an additional 97,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,686,000 after acquiring an additional 396,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

