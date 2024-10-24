Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 681,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

