Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,562 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

