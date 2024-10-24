China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Trading Down 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

