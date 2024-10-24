Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Trading 21.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.45. 203,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

