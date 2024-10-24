Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

