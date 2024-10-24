Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation recently disclosed details following its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on October 22, 2024. The company shared the outcomes of various proposals discussed during the meeting. Additionally, an amendment to its existing stock repurchase plan was unveiled.

During the Annual Meeting, five proposals were presented and voted upon by the stockholders. The results indicated that all five nominees for director positions were elected to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting. The company also obtained approval for amendments related to its Equity Incentive Plan, issuance of additional shares, reincorporation in Nevada, and a name change to “Channel Therapeutics Corporation.” Furthermore, the appointment of Marcum LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified by the company’s stockholders.

A notable development from the disclosed information includes the Board of Directors authorizing an amendment to the company’s existing stock repurchase plan, increasing the total value of shares available for repurchase by an additional $500,000 to reach $750,000. The Amendment extends the termination date of the Repurchase Plan from December 31, 2024, to June 30, 2025. This amendment empowers the corporation to repurchase shares under certain conditions in open market or privately negotiated transactions.

The company’s CEO and President, Frank Knuettel, highlighted the decision to increase the repurchase value, indicating a belief that the company’s common stock is undervalued. The repurchase strategy aims at enhancing stockholder value while aligning with regulatory requirements. Chromocell’s approach for repurchasing shares revolves around market conditions, financial performance, and compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

Following these deliberations, Chromocell released a press release on October 24, 2024, elaborating on the details of the Repurchase Plan Amendment. For further information, the company’s financial statements and relevant exhibits, as per SEC requirements, are available for public access.

Chromocell Therapeutics Company Profile

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

