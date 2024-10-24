Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CB opened at $295.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $207.46 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

