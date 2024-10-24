Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

