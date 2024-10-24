Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.850 EPS.

Shares of KO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $289.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.87.

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

