Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System accounts for 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 838,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,150. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.