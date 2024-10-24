Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys 147 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 274,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,084. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

