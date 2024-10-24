Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.6% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.45% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $70,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.4 %

FSEP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares. The stock has a market cap of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.