Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 117 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 528.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.91. 313,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

